Nightly Buzz, Aug. 7, 2019: West Sacramento ‘urban resort’ + 3D-printer shuttles + Wide Open Walls

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Riverfront hotel, restaurant, bar, pool planned for West Sac

Two prominent Sacramento families are proposing a boutique hotel, restaurant, bar and residential units along the riverfront in West Sacramento with panoramic views of the river and downtown.

3D-printed electric autonomous shuttles reach Rancho Cordova

The self-driving 3D-printed electric shuttles called ‘Olli’ premiered today at the White Rock Corporate Campus in Rancho Cordova.

Camp Fire muralist brings vision to Wide Open Walls

Chico native Shane Grammer has been going back and forth to Paradise to foster hope through a series of murals after the deadliest wildfire in California history devastated the community. He is one of 44 artists who will take part Sacramento’s mural festival, Wide Open Walls.

Three wolf pups born in Northern California

This past spring, at least three gray wolves were born in Lassen or Plumas counties. With just a handful of wolves still in California, experts say the pups represent a positive step forward toward statewide wolf recovery.

