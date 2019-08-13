Nightly Buzz, Aug. 13, 2019: Homeless shelter plan + ‘Anti-Jewish’ curriculum + Free student bus rides

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sacramento Bee's Nightly Buzz evening video news report.

New location proposed for homeless shelter in Sacramento





Mayor Steinberg has proposed building a 100-bed shelter on a city-owned parking lot at the corner of Meadowview Road and Coral Gables Court.

Lawmakers question ‘anti-Jewish’ curriculum at California schools

California Jewish lawmakers are calling for revisions to a proposed state ethnic studies curriculum that they said promotes antisemitic stereotypes and unfairly criticizes Israel.

L eaders call Trump clean energy plan ‘flimsy, fake’

California has joined 22 other states in a legal challenge to President Trump’s plan to roll back Obama-era clean energy initiatives.

Sacramento students will soon ride for free

Tens of thousands of students attending school in Sacramento will soon be able to ride buses or light rail trains for free any time under an agreement between transit and city officials.

