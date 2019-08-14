Nightly Buzz, Aug. 14, 2019: Youth Detention Facility chefs + Rent control approved + Excessive heat

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

Teens at Sacramento detention facility learn to be top chefs





10 teens at Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility participated in a culinary class offered at the center. The class provides cooking instruction and makes its students more eligible for employment upon release.

»» Read more here

Sacramento City Council approves rent control measure

The Sacramento City Council approved a rent control and tenant protection measure Tuesday. It allows for renter protections for tenants who live in housing built before Feb. 1, 1995.

»» Read more here

Excessive heat warning issued, Sacramento Valley temperatures trend toward 110

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning throughout most of interior Northern California. Temperatures are expected to climb to triple digits.

»» Read more here

Sacramento runner sells rare shoe to Nike-themed hotel

A Sacramento runner sold one of the first pairs of Nike shoes to a Nike-themed hotel in Eugene, Oregon. Only about a dozen pairs of the shoes exist.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”