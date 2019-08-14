Excessive heat warning issued as Sacramento Valley temperatures trend toward 110

Shaking in the heat: Here’s the 2019 almond harvest that’s mesmerizing to watch It's begun. That shaking is the sight and sound of almond harvest in the Sacramento Valley. Almonds are one of the state's biggest crops. This video is from Jim Morris at a Yolo County farm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's begun. That shaking is the sight and sound of almond harvest in the Sacramento Valley. Almonds are one of the state's biggest crops. This video is from Jim Morris at a Yolo County farm.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning throughout most of interior Northern California for the rest of the week, as the Central Valley is expected to swelter in the mid-to-high triple digits.

The heat warning is in place 11 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Friday. During that time, highs across Sacramento Valley cities including Redding, Chico, Yuba City, Oroville, Stockton, Modesto and Lakeport are expected to range from about 100 to 110 degrees.

It’ll easily be the hottest week of the year for Sacramento if temperatures come close to what NWS forecasters expect. The latest predictions show Wednesday reaching a high of 104 degrees before maxing out Thursday around 106 or 107. The all-time record for Thursday’s date is 104 degrees, as recorded at Sacramento Executive Airport.

Relief previously expected to come Friday in the capital will have to wait until the weekend: it’ll hit about 102 degrees Friday before temperatures cool considerably to the low 90s or high 80s by the weekend, NWS forecasts show. The city reached 101 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The excessive heat warning urges people to stay hydrated and stay indoors, as prolonged exposure to the heat will create a very real risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Anyone doing outdoor work should take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned area.

Anyone suffering from heat stroke should call 911.

Northern valley gets even hotter

Temperatures will be a few degrees hotter farther north, and with little weekend relief. Redding is forecast to exceed 105 degrees for the next three days, peaking at 109 Thursday, before returning to the high 90s this weekend. Chico could hit 107 degrees Thursday.

Reno could hit 100 degrees Thursday, amid dry conditions, the NWS Reno office said in a tweet.

No red flag warnings have been issued for Northern California as of Wednesday morning. Those warnings are put into effect when warm weather, low humidity and windy conditions present critical fire risk.

Tahoe temperatures

The Lake Tahoe area is warmer than average for mid-August, but still offers a 20-degree respite from what much of the Sacramento Valley is experiencing.

Highs will stay between about 80 and 87 degrees at both South Lake Tahoe and north Tahoe cities. Sunny skies and light winds are expected to last all week.