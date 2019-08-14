This week is a scorcher in Sacramento. Here’s how to protect yourself from head to toe.

You may be applying sunscreen all wrong - here’s how to do it right Sun protection is especially important during the summer months. Here's how to properly apply sunscreen to stop sunburn. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun protection is especially important during the summer months. Here's how to properly apply sunscreen to stop sunburn.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Wednesday morning across the Sacramento Valley, where temperatures are expected to range from 100 to 110 degrees in the next two days. The warning will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

During the heat wave, public health officials are urging residents to be smart — stay inside and drink lots of water. If you have to go outside, they have some advice on keeping from head to toe.

Top of head: Wear a broad-brimmed hat to shade your face and neck from the sun.

Face: Lots and lots of sunscreen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ears: Slather your ears with sunscreen – you’ll regret not doing so when they’re bright red.

Eyes: Pull out those snazzy sunglasses and slap them on. They’ll protect your eyes.

Body: Dress in lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. It’ll reflect the sunlight instead of absorbing it. Apply sunscreen to areas not covered by clothes.

Feet: Health officials have no specific recommendation on shoes. But if you choose sandals, make sure to put sunscreen on your feet. You might end up with an odd (and painful) sunburn if you don’t.

About that sunscreen: State and federal agencies recommend a minimum SPF 15, while the American Academy of Dermatology takes it up a notch to SPF 30. They all agree you should choose water-resistant, UVA and UVB broad spectrum brands. Be sure to reapply every two hours, or after swimming, sweating or toweling off.

The sweltering heat should subside by the weekend. But the experts say these precautions always apply.