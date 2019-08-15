Nightly Buzz, Aug. 15, 2019: Dog fire rescue + Kashmir rally at Capitol + Waiting for pension checks

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Firefighters rescue two small dogs from ‘dangerous’ Carmichael house fire





Two small dogs were rescued from a house fire Wednesday evening in Carmichael. Both received medical care and were reunited with their owner.

Large crowd rallies in support of locked down Kashmir at California State Capitol





Hundreds rallied at the California State Capitol Tuesday in support of those living in Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state. Protesters’ goal was to reach elected officials and ask them to raise the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations.

Sacramento County retirees waited months for pension checks to start





Sacramento retirees used to wait an average of 80 days for their first monthly pension check. But with more staffers and an updated process, the average processing time has been cut in half.

New features at Sacramento Zoo welcome visitors with autism, dementia, PTSD and more





The Sacramento Zoo partnered with a nonprofit and medical professionals to make its space more accessible to sensory sensitive individuals living with autism, dementia and PTSD.

