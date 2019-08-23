Nightly Buzz, Aug. 23, 2019: Man allegedly shoots roommates + Luke Walton assault allegation update + Light-rail crash

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Man arrested in connection with shooting at home rented by former King Willie Cauley-Stein

Three men were wounded in a shooting at a home currently under lease by former Sacramento Kings star player, Willie Cauley-Stein. A manhunt was launched to find the gunman.

Kings, NBA investigation clears coach Luke Walton of sexual assault allegations

Investigators hired by the NBA and the Sacramento Kings said there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations of sexual assault in 2014 made against new Kings coach Luke Walton by Kelli Tennant, a former TV reporter.

Service disruptions continue as investigations of light-rail crash begins

Delays are likely to continue through Friday for a portion of the Regional Transit light-rail system after after one its trains carrying 24 passengers collided with a maintenance train in north Sacramento.

Sacramento State students unpack their belongings on school-wide move-in day

Sacramento State students unpacked their cars and hauled their belongings to their new dorm rooms Friday morning just before their classes commence on Monday.

