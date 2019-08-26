Nightly Buzz, Aug. 26, 2019: Gun injury study + State workers giving up raises + 100 degree temperatures

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Cities with more gun purchases also see more gun-related injuries
A new UC Davis study has found that cities that experience increases in gun purchases also experience more gun-related injuries.
California state workers are giving up a raise
The California Association of Highway Patrolmen, which represents CHP officers, reached a four-year agreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration that diverts about a half-percent of a 3.5 percent raise to go toward pension debt.
100-degree weather is sticking around in the Sacramento region
Crank up the air conditioner and get ready for another scorcher. A heat advisory is in place for some Northern California communities as the triple-digit weather continues into this week.
Popeyes’ chicken sandwich comes to Sacramento
Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich has taken Sacramento by storm.
