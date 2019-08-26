Nightly Buzz, Aug. 26, 2019: Gun injury study + State workers giving up raises + 100 degree temperatures

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cities with more gun purchases also see more gun-related injuries

A new UC Davis study has found that cities that experience increases in gun purchases also experience more gun-related injuries.

California state workers are giving up a raise

The California Association of Highway Patrolmen, which represents CHP officers, reached a four-year agreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration that diverts about a half-percent of a 3.5 percent raise to go toward pension debt.

100-degree weather is sticking around in the Sacramento region

Crank up the air conditioner and get ready for another scorcher. A heat advisory is in place for some Northern California communities as the triple-digit weather continues into this week.

Popeyes’ chicken sandwich comes to Sacramento

Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich has taken Sacramento by storm.

