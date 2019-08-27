Nightly Buzz, Aug. 27, 2019: High School lockdown + Paradise High football + Sacramento libraries

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Arden schools cleared after social media threats made against Jesuit High

Jesuit High School and Rio Americano High School were on lockdown today after a shooting threat was made via Snapchat.

Light rail crash follow: ‘It was too late,’ train operator says

A light rail passenger took video moments after last week’s train crash in north Sacramento. In the video, the train operator can be heard saying it was too late to stop.

Paradise High football team plays first game since Camp Fire

Roughly 5,000 people packed the field for Paradise’s first game since the deadly Camp Fire last November. All of the players and coaches on the team were displaced by the fire.

What we’re reading at Sacramento Public Libraries

Nearly 37 million library items, including books, DVDs and audiobooks, circulated throughout the Sacramento Public Library system over the past year.

