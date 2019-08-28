Nightly Buzz, Aug. 28, 2019: New downtown apartments + Large homeless shelter + Record home sale?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

Construction on new downtown apartments begin

A Washington state developer has started construction on 436 apartments in two mid-rise structures at Sacramento Commons, a residential site just a few blocks from the state Capitol.

» Read more here

Large homeless shelters to open in Meadowview, North Oak Park

A 100-bed homeless shelters will soon open in Meadowview and in North Oak Park for more than $20 million.

»» Read more here

Red flag warnings issues for Sierra foothills

The National Weather Service has upgraded its caution of potential fires that could start in parts of El Dorado and Amador counties to a red flag warning.

»» Read more here

See the high-priced home that may set a record

A mansion in the Sierra Oaks Vista neighborhood just hit the market and could become the most expensive home ever sold in Sacramento County.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”