Weather News
Red flag warnings issues for Sierra foothills from Redding to El Dorado and south
What is a Red Flag Warning?
The National Weather Service has upgraded its caution of potential fires that could start in parts of El Dorado and Amador counties to a red flag warning.
Forecasters, predicting that high winds and low humidity will increase the chance of fires started by lightning, have issued the warning for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The areas covered by the warning lie east of Sacramento, extending south to Tulomne County and extending north to Shasta county.
The red flag warning was upgraded from a fire weather watch, a less urgent warning of potential fires.
The National Weather Service advises that under red flag warnings, people should avoid activities near dry vegetation that could risk sparking a fire, such as yard work and campfires.
