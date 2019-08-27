Red flag warnings issues for Sierra foothills from Redding to El Dorado and south

What is a Red Flag Warning? A Red Flag Warning is used to call attention to limited weather conditions that could result in extreme burning conditions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Red Flag Warning is used to call attention to limited weather conditions that could result in extreme burning conditions.

The National Weather Service has upgraded its caution of potential fires that could start in parts of El Dorado and Amador counties to a red flag warning.

Forecasters, predicting that high winds and low humidity will increase the chance of fires started by lightning, have issued the warning for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The areas covered by the warning lie east of Sacramento, extending south to Tulomne County and extending north to Shasta county.

The red flag warning was upgraded from a fire weather watch, a less urgent warning of potential fires.

National Weather Service - Sacramento

The National Weather Service advises that under red flag warnings, people should avoid activities near dry vegetation that could risk sparking a fire, such as yard work and campfires.