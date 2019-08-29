Nightly Buzz, Aug. 29, 2019: Restaurant legend dies + Rents soar + Bear rescue video

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

Legendary Sacramento restaurateur Biba Caggiano dies at 82

Biba Caggiano, a seminal figure in the Sacramento food scene whose midtown Italian restaurantbearing her first name put the state capital on the culinary map, died Thursday morning at her Fabulous 40s home surrounded by her children, her husband Vincent and other loved ones.

» Read more here

Mountain lion reported in city limits

Officers spent Wednesday evening in a south Sacramento neighborhood searching for a mountain lion after a woman reported spotting a cat the size of a large dog walk across a fence.

»» Read more here

Are Sacramento rents still affordable compared to Bay Area?

Sacramento has long billed itself as the affordable alternative to the skyrocketing rents in the Bay Area. Is that boast now hollow?

»» Read more here

Video shows adorable rescue of bear cub from dumpster

Placer County deputies came across a mama bear and her cub rooting around a dumpster in Kings Beach. The cub was wailing because its sibling was trapped in the dumpster. The deputies rescued the trapped cub and captured it on video.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”