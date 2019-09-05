Nightly Buzz, Sept. 5, 2019: Man in coma from vaping + Sacramento commutes worsen + Tahoe bear rescue

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Placer County man in coma; mother says it’s due to vaping

A 21-year-old man in Loomis was put into a medically induced coma as a result of health complications tied to vaping.

Sacramento commutes are getting worse

The average commute in the Sacramento region climbed to nearly 28 minutes in 2017.

Architecture firm contracted to lead design of Old Sacramento waterfront revitalization

An international architecture firm was contracted by the city of Sacramento to lead the Old Sacramento waterfront redevelopment project.

Deputies rescue another Lake Tahoe bear stuck in trash bin

For the second time in a week, video shows a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy rescuing a bear trapped in a Dumpster.

