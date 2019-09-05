Nightly Buzz, Sept. 5, 2019: Man in coma from vaping + Sacramento commutes worsen + Tahoe bear rescue

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Placer County man in coma; mother says it’s due to vaping
A 21-year-old man in Loomis was put into a medically induced coma as a result of health complications tied to vaping.
Sacramento commutes are getting worse
The average commute in the Sacramento region climbed to nearly 28 minutes in 2017.
Architecture firm contracted to lead design of Old Sacramento waterfront revitalization
An international architecture firm was contracted by the city of Sacramento to lead the Old Sacramento waterfront redevelopment project.
Deputies rescue another Lake Tahoe bear stuck in trash bin
For the second time in a week, video shows a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy rescuing a bear trapped in a Dumpster.
