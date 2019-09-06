Nightly Buzz, Sept. 6, 2019: MLS in Sac? + Hard Rock hotel-casino opening + Stephon Clark settlement offer

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Major League Soccer and Sacramento have framework on expansion deal, sources say

Sacramento representatives and soccer officials have agreed to the framework of a deal that would bring a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to Sacramento in 2022, sources told the Sacramento Bee Friday.

Hard Rock hotel-casino opening Oct. 30 in Wheatland

The opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will feature a concert by Def Leppard at the Toyota Amphitheatre.

Sacramento agrees to pay $2.4 million to Stephon Clark’s children

The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay $2.4 million to the children of Stephon Clark to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by his family.

Vlade Divac inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame

Vlade Divac, one of the most beloved players in Kings history and now the team’s general manager, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.

