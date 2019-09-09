Nightly Buzz, Sept. 9, 2019: PG&E wildfire claim offer + anti-vaccine activist arrest + UC schools top ranked

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
PG&E offers $16.9 billion for wildfire claims
PG&E offered $16.9 billion to pay for wildfire claims Monday as it presented its formal reorganization plan in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Six anti-vaccine activists arrested at Capitol
Hundreds of anti-vaccine protesters flooded the Capitol on Monday morning, and six activists were arrested, according CHP.
UC schools dominate national college ranking
University of California campuses are among the nation’s top public schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Will a D-1 team from 209 area code dethrone Folsom?
While 916 teams like Folsom still occupy The Bee’s top spots, schools in the 209 area code are moving up in the ranks.
