Bee’s section football rankings: Will a Division I team from the 209 dethrone Folsom?

Christian Brothers students use their cell phones to light up their section during the 2017 Holy Bowl at Hughes Stadium. The schools meet again Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Brian Baer/Special to The Bee

For years, and for some it must feel like forever, the northern part of the Sac-Joaquin Section has been dominated by Sacramento-area powers.

The road to the top of the section Division I heap still goes through Folsom, a seven-time section champion this decade, but schools in the 209 area code are flexing their muscle early this season.

St. Mary’s has beaten Folsom in the D-I final this decade and looked formidable in wiping out Central Catholic 42-7 in the 209 version of the Holy Bowl as Noah May passed for 344 yards and three touchdowns. St. Mary’s is ranked No. 4 in The Bee’s section rankings.

The 916 version of the Holy Bowl is Saturday at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento, pitting Jesuit against Christian Brothers.

Folsom hosts Northern California No. 1 De La Salle on Friday with the goal of halting the Spartans’ 301-game unbeaten streak against Northern California teams that dates to 1991.

Turlock has moved up to No. 5 in The Bee rankings with fellow 209 running mates Buhach Colony at No. 9, Downey at No. 14, Central Catholic at 17, Manteca at 18 and Edison of Stockton at 19.

Folsom, Monterey Trail and Oak Ridge occupy The Bee’s top three spots, each in D-I when the playoffs start in October, as will No. 10 Del Oro after years of success in D-II, No. 12 Davis and No. 15 Sheldon.

D-II schools ranked are No. 7 Inderkum, No. 13 Rocklin, No. 16 Elk Grove, Central Catholic and Vacaville.

For the small schools, top-ranked Escalon, No. 2 Hilmar and No. 5 Ripon — members of the Trans Valley League — have outscored opponents 412-78.

Escalon has a big challenge Friday at Downey. Ripon also has a challenge against Calaveras, a much-improved team from a year ago.

No. 9 Bradshaw Christian plays at Northern Section powerhouse East Nicolaus, which has had three successive 13-1 seasons.

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (2-0)

2. Monterey Trail (3-0)

3. Oak Ridge (3-0)

4. St. Mary’s (1-1)

5. Turlock (2-1)

6. Capital Christian (2-1)

7. Inderkum (3-0)

8. Granite Bay (2-1)

9. Buhach Colony (3-0)

10. Del Oro (2-1)

11. Oakdale (2-1)

12. Davis (3-0)

13. Rocklin (2-1)

14. Downey (3-0)

15. Sheldon (2-1)

16. Elk Grove (1-1)

17. Central Catholic (0-3)

18. Manteca (2-1)

19. Edison (2-1)

20. Vacaville (1-2)

- Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Small Schools

1. Escalon (3-0)

2. Hilmar (3-0)

3. Bear River (3-0)

4. Center (3-0)

5. Ripon (2-0)

6. Ripon Christian (2-1)

7. Denair (2-0)

8. Woodland (1-2)

9. Bradshaw Christian (2-0)

10. Colfax (1-1)

- Julian Lopez/Joe Davidson