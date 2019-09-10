Nightly Buzz, Sept. 10, 2019: CA poverty rate high + Disruptive students stay + River Cats make run

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

California’s poverty rate among highest in nation

California is one of the most prosperous and progressive states. But it’s also one of the poorest, according to new Census Bureau data.

Newsom signs law banning schools from suspending students

It will soon be illegal in California for both public and charter schools to suspend disruptive students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Sacramento joins court fight to overturn homeless ruling

Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento have joined the fight to overturn a ruling by sharing the impacts of the ruling on its homelessness efforts in a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court.

River Cats compete for another PCL banner

The Sacramento River Cats are set to compete for another Pacific Coast League banner after beating the Las Vegas Aviators to win the semifinal playoff series Sunday.

