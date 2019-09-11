Nightly Buzz, Sept. 11, 2019: Uber, Lyft labor rules + Buy or sell? + School grads and college

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Uber, Lyft drivers to become employees under measure

A new bill is set to require that independent contractors in California receive employee benefits. What the bill needs to be passed is Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval.

Should you buy, sell or wait in the Sacramento real estate market?

With recession fears looming, should home buyers and sellers in Sacramento rush to make deals? Or is it best to sit tight and wait it out?.

These Sacramento schools send the most students to college

About two thirds of students who finish high school in the Sacramento region go to college within a year of graduation, but the rates vary dramatically by school, California Department of Education data shows..

First snow in the Sierra while Sac takes the heat

National Weather Service Reno shared a photo of what appears to be light snow on the highway after Thunderstorms hit northeast California and near Reno on Tuesday afternoon.

