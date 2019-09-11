Was that snow? Northern Sierra gets showers while Sacramento heats back up

See America’s sushi rice being harvested right in our backyard It's that time of year where there's lots of action in Northern California fields as rice harvest begins. John Hannon drone video shot the work at SB&L LaGrande in Maxwell CA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's that time of year where there's lots of action in Northern California fields as rice harvest begins. John Hannon drone video shot the work at SB&L LaGrande in Maxwell CA.

With some weird weather already in the books this month, Mother Nature may have one last hurrah in store for Northern California before summer officially ends.

A wave of thunderstorms passed over northeast California and near Reno on Tuesday afternoon, with the National Weather Service’s Reno office sharing a photo of what appears to be light snow on the Mt. Rose Highway at an elevation of about 8,500 feet.

The summertime snow may not even be a one-off occurrence, with the weather forecast office warning that temperatures more than 10 degrees below average could bring about “light snow showers” at higher elevations of the northern Sierra Nevada starting next week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

535 PM: Mt Rose Highway (about 8550 ft) courtesy of a couple small showers/nearby thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/3fFoOMhQmr — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 11, 2019 A wild ride in the weather is possible over the next 7 days. Temps will warm back up for Friday into the weekend. It will be a breezy weekend before a cold front moves through with much colder temps next week. Showers possible next week, with snow in the Sierra? #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/FhbEe87qkI — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 10, 2019

Sacramento gets hots

High temperatures throughout much of Northern California will surge above average through the start of the weekend before cooling considerably by about Sunday, according to the latest NWS forecasts.

Sacramento is expected to get at least one more sweltering weekend. After a reasonable 89-degree high expected Wednesday, Thursday through Saturday could see highs in mid- to upper-90s, expected to peak around 97 degrees Friday.

Temperatures should cool quickly and considerably, down to a high of just 86 degrees Sunday and the low 80s or upper 70s to start next week, according to the latest forecasts.

Temperatures will be anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees warmer today than yesterday, with above average temperatures expected by late week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/6bCVDiSwCM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 11, 2019

Tahoe stays lovely

As Sacramento approaches triple-digit heat, will the weather near Lake Tahoe offer a pleasant respite?

Short answer: Yes. Longer answer: Yes, indeed.

Forecasts predict South Lake Tahoe will be sunny through the weekend, reaching highs of 80 degrees Friday and Saturday with calm winds before Sunday cools to 73 with more of a breeze. The outlook is similar at the north side of the lake as well, with highs there in the mid-to-high 70s Friday and Saturday.