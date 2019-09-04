Surprise splash of morning rain hits Sacramento on day expected to reach 96 degrees

Here are some facts about the four core cloud types There are several types of clouds, these four are the core of them all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are several types of clouds, these four are the core of them all.

If you blinked – or were indoors – you may have missed it, but a light bout of rain fell throughout the Sacramento area Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service tweeted photos from its office in Arden Arcade, where it says raindrops fell around 9 a.m.

More than a half-dozen Facebook and Twitter users also claimed they saw a few minutes of moderate rainfall across various parts of the city, including downtown and south Sacramento, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday was expected to reach an afternoon high around 96 degrees, according to the latest NWS forecast.

NWS in a tweet said the rain came from clouds called altocumulus castellanus, and that it is unusual for these drops to reach the ground without evaporating. Such clouds often precede afternoon thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Did you see rain this morning? Here at the office at 9 am we had some drops make it to the ground from mid level clouds called Altocumulus Castellanus. Usually drops evaporate before reaching the ground, so this is uncommon. These clouds can precede afternoon thunderstorms. #cawx pic.twitter.com/rgeN6e0bsd — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 4, 2019

The NWS warned Tuesday that a midweek weather system in Northern California could bring thunderstorms to the northern Sacramento Valley, as well as the mountains.

“Thunderstorms with little rainfall are possible this afternoon through tomorrow for portions of #NorCal,” the NWS Sacramento office tweeted at 9:30 a.m.

Temperatures in Sacramento were around 67 degrees as of that time with some cloud coverage, according to the NWS website, which still predicts a 96-degree afternoon high.