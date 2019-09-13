Nightly Buzz, Sept. 13, 2019: Sacramento fire risk + Sideshow + Marine tackles fighting kids

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

Report: 68,000 Sacramento area homes at ‘high’ wildfire risk

Nearly 650,000 California homes are considered to be at “high” or “extreme” wildfire risk. Of those homes, 68,000 are located in the four-county Sacramento metropolitan area..

»» Read more here

Police break up sideshow that was Paul Walker tribute

Sacramento police broke up a downtown sideshow Thursday night.





»» Read more here

School officials investigating Marine’s handling of campus fight

School officials in Stockton are trying to get to the bottom of a Marine recruiter’s blindside-running tackle of two students who were fighting at Edison High School.





»» Read more here

Comic book artists take over museum at Crocker

Dozens of comic-book artists and their fans poured into the Crocker Art Museum Thursday night for the 7th annual CrockerCon, a comic book convention showcasing local artists and creators.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”