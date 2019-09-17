Nightly Buzz, Sept. 17, 2019: Kaiser strike + housing bills on governor’s desk + snow in mountains

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

80,000 Kaiser workers plan 7-day strike

Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions announced that roughly 80,000 workers will walk off their jobs as part of a seven-day strike beginning Oct. 14 in California, five other states and the District of Columbia.

»» Read more here

California legislators send housing bills to governor

In an attempt to help solve California’s housing crisis, legislators have sent two bills to the governor that would make it easier for homeowners to turn garages into rental units or build cottage apartments in the backyard.

»» Read more here

Evacuations lifted as rain douses Walker Fire in northeast California

California’s biggest wildfire of 2019, the Walker Fire, is near 100 percent containment after rainfall helped fire crews make great progress fighting the blaze.

»» Read more here

See the rain fall at Lake Tahoe resorts—and summer’s not over

As rain fell Monday morning on Sacramento, the Lake Tahoe area—with six days still left of summer—saw its first snowfall of the 2019-20 season.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”