See the snow fall at Lake Tahoe ski resort—with six days of summer left

Take a look at the summer snow in the Sierra As rain fell Monday morning on Sacramento, the Lake Tahoe CA area—with six days still left of summer—saw its first snowfall of the 2019-20 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As rain fell Monday morning on Sacramento, the Lake Tahoe CA area—with six days still left of summer—saw its first snowfall of the 2019-20 season.

As rain fell Monday morning on Sacramento, the Lake Tahoe area—with six days still left of summer—saw its first snowfall of the 2019-20 season.

A storm that rolled across the Sierra in late morning produced some snow at the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow ski resort’s upper elevations, and a few flakes at the base area. The upper mountain of Squaw Valley sits at roughly 8,000 feet in elevation.

The ski area is scheduled to open for the 2019-20 ski season on November 15, 2019, weather permitting. Monday’s snowfall came just 70 days since the resort closed for the 2018-19 season on July 7, 2019.

A little over 100 days ago was the last snowfall Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW