Rain likely for Sacramento as ‘extreme’ fire danger continues near greater Reno area

What to do if your car hydroplanes To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds.

Sacramento will likely get wet Monday, as a weak storm system bringing morning showers across most of Northern California will be followed by scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Showers could start around 7 a.m. and continue through around noon in the Sacramento area, with as much as a quarter-inch of precipitation expected. A thunderstorm would boost that total.

Monday night should be clear and Tuesday will be sunny before a slight, 20 percent chance of showers returns to the region Wednesday afternoon.

A significant cooling trend will continue in the Sacramento area for most of this week, according to the latest NWS forecast, which predicts a high of just 77 degrees Monday. Temperatures hit 97 degrees two days earlier, on Saturday, at Sacramento Executive Airport.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The region will stay in the high 70s or low 80s through Thursday, warming back up to highs in the upper 80s by Friday and into the weekend, NWS forecasters predict.

The last measurable rainfall in Sacramento came May 26, when a tenth of an inch was observed at Sacramento Executive Airport. Earlier this month, on Sept. 4, a rare bout of rain was seen throughout Sacramento in the morning ahead of a hot summer day. But the rain stopped within a few minutes, before leaving any measurable amount of precipitation.

Rain moves into the area overnight and will continue into tomorrow. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/J8tiZAfNDm — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 16, 2019

‘Extreme’ fire risk

The NWS Reno office has issued an “extreme red flag warning” along the Highway 395 corridor through Monday evening, as the storm system hitting Northern California has already brought gusty winds to northeast California and greater Reno area.

Despite “rain, isolated thunder and high elevation light snow showers,” conditions remain conducive to fire activity, as very gusty winds will continue to sweep through the area from Susanville to Mammoth Lakes.

Gusts reached 40 mph in the area of the Walker Fire, a 53,000-acre wildfire burning in Plumas National Forest, on Sunday. The extreme red flag warning remains in place through 6 p.m. Monday. Gusts as high as 60 mph are possible, the NWS Reno office says.

Extreme Fire Danger exists Sun into Mon along the US-395 corridor from Susanville to Mammoth Lakes. Most areas will see SW winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, but along the 395 corridor stronger gusts to 60 mph are likely for wind prone areas. https://t.co/qNqWFjWQJJ pic.twitter.com/qdAPaSh7zf — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 14, 2019

Commuters beware

The first significant rain in months is likely to have an impact on traffic, as roadways will be slick, the NWS warns.

Drivers are encouraged to start their morning commutes early, as delays are likely on Sacramento-area freeways.

The first significant rain of the season is forecast tomorrow! Be prepared for longer commute times and slick roads. Thunderstorms are also possible for much of interior #NorCal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IM7CV0KPVc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 15, 2019