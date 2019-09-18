Nightly Buzz, Sept. 18, 2019: Employee benefits + Transgender lawsuit + Trump air pollution

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Gov. Newsom signs bill to expand which California workers get employee benefits
A bill to expand which workers are entitled to employee benefits has been approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Sacramento-area transgender man can sue over denied hysterectomy
The 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco ruled that a Sacramento-area transgender man can sue Mercy San Juan Medical Center over the cancellation of his hysterectomy.
Trump moves to rescind California’s authority over own air pollution rules
California’s biggest wildfire of 2019, the Walker Fire, is near 100 percent containment after rainfall helped fire crews make great progress fighting the blaze.
New Beach Hut Deli coming to downtown Sacramento
Owners of a Sacramento Beach Hut Deli announced Tuesday they would open a second location in downtown Sacramento.
