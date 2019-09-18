Nightly Buzz, Sept. 18, 2019: Employee benefits + Transgender lawsuit + Trump air pollution

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

Gov. Newsom signs bill to expand which California workers get employee benefits

A bill to expand which workers are entitled to employee benefits has been approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

»» Read more here

Sacramento-area transgender man can sue over denied hysterectomy

The 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco ruled that a Sacramento-area transgender man can sue Mercy San Juan Medical Center over the cancellation of his hysterectomy.

»» Read more here

Trump moves to rescind California’s authority over own air pollution rules

California’s biggest wildfire of 2019, the Walker Fire, is near 100 percent containment after rainfall helped fire crews make great progress fighting the blaze.

»» Read more here

New Beach Hut Deli coming to downtown Sacramento

Owners of a Sacramento Beach Hut Deli announced Tuesday they would open a second location in downtown Sacramento.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”