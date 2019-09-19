Nightly Buzz, Sept. 19, 2019: Homeless attacks + Ice cream store opening + Teacher vacancies

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Homeless attacks on state workers in Sacramento prompt pepper spray request

The union representing California state groundskeepers wants to give workers pepper spray to defend themselves from homeless people after a series of attacks.

»» Read more here

Central Coast ice cream shop specializing in wild flavors will replace Burr’s Fountain

Central Coast-based Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab will replace longtime East Sacramento parlor Burr’s Fountain later this year.

»» Read more here

Sacramento City Unified teacher vacancies mean hundreds of students are taught by substitutes

More than three weeks into the school year, hundreds of Sac City Unified School District students are being taught by substitutes as school officials continue to look for teachers to staff classrooms.

»» Read more here

Post Malone hits up Sacramento bars and DoCo

Hip hop star Post Malone spent an off-day between his Portland and Sacramento tour dates in the city of trees.

»» Read more here

