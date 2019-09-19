Nightly Buzz, Sept. 19, 2019: Homeless attacks + Ice cream store opening + Teacher vacancies

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Homeless attacks on state workers in Sacramento prompt pepper spray request
The union representing California state groundskeepers wants to give workers pepper spray to defend themselves from homeless people after a series of attacks.
Central Coast ice cream shop specializing in wild flavors will replace Burr’s Fountain
Central Coast-based Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab will replace longtime East Sacramento parlor Burr’s Fountain later this year.
Sacramento City Unified teacher vacancies mean hundreds of students are taught by substitutes
More than three weeks into the school year, hundreds of Sac City Unified School District students are being taught by substitutes as school officials continue to look for teachers to staff classrooms.
Post Malone hits up Sacramento bars and DoCo
Hip hop star Post Malone spent an off-day between his Portland and Sacramento tour dates in the city of trees.
