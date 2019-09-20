Nightly Buzz, Sept. 20, 2019: Climate protest + 60th California lawsuit + J.J. Clavo’s killer gets a break

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sacramento part of global protest over climate change

About a thousand people gathered at the state Capitol on Friday for a peaceful protest, part of a worldwide demonstration demanding more urgent political action to fight climate change.

California files 60th lawsuit against Trump administration

California and 22 other states sued the Trump administration Friday over the federal government’s revocation of California’s authority to impose stricter limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars.

J.J. Clavo’s killer gets ‘big-time’ break in sentencing

Keymontae Lindsey caught a break, a Sacramento judge told the Sacramento teen Thursday after a state Senate bill shaved his prison sentence from life in prison to mere years for murdering 17-year-old Jaulon “J.J.” Clavo nearly four years ago.

Pup dragged from pickup in July now ready for adoption

It was two months ago that the young German shepherd pup was dragged from a pickup truck in rural Riverside County, her wounds severe. Now Beauty is up for adoption.

