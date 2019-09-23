Nightly Buzz, Sept. 23, 2019: Invasive species + Auto businesses ban + Red flag warning

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Invasive species in Central Valley wreaks havoc

Representative Harder of Turlock plans to haul a 20-pound rodent carcass into Congress on Tuesday to press his colleagues for money to fight an invasive species wreaking havoc on his district.

Proposal aims to ban automobile-centric businesses

The city of Sacramento is set to prohibit new drive-through restaurants, mini storage facilities and auto service shops from opening

Red flag warning this week

As the Sacramento Valley braces for increased fire danger this week, temperatures in the capital region are expected to rise well above average before cooling down quickly heading into the weekend.

Sacramento area businesses are looking to hire for holiday season

Businesses in the Sacramento region are looking to shore up staffing at department stores, shipping centers and new businesses as the holiday season approaches.

