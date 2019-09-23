Nightly Buzz, Sept. 23, 2019: Invasive species + Auto businesses ban + Red flag warning

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Invasive species in Central Valley wreaks havoc
Representative Harder of Turlock plans to haul a 20-pound rodent carcass into Congress on Tuesday to press his colleagues for money to fight an invasive species wreaking havoc on his district.
Proposal aims to ban automobile-centric businesses
The city of Sacramento is set to prohibit new drive-through restaurants, mini storage facilities and auto service shops from opening
Red flag warning this week
As the Sacramento Valley braces for increased fire danger this week, temperatures in the capital region are expected to rise well above average before cooling down quickly heading into the weekend.
Sacramento area businesses are looking to hire for holiday season
Businesses in the Sacramento region are looking to shore up staffing at department stores, shipping centers and new businesses as the holiday season approaches.
