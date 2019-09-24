Nightly Buzz, Sept. 24, 2019: Car dealer fraud + Newspaper founder dies + Grant for UCs

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sacramento car dealer accused of fraud

Sacramento auto dealer Paul Blanco was sued by state Attorney General Becerra for allegedly preying on vulnerable customers with false advertising and phony credit statements.

Founder of city’s African American newspaper dies

The founder of Sacramento’s African American newspaper, The Sacramento Observer, has died at 83.

Grant to bring entrepreneurial program to University of California campuses

The University of California is expanding an entrepreneurial guidance program to most of its campuses through a $5 million corporate partnership.

Golden 1 Center to open checkout-free concession store

A new cashier-less convenience store will open inside Golden 1 Center in October that should be ready it time for the Sacramento Kings’ home opener.

