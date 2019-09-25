Nightly Buzz, Sept. 25, 2019: California vaping warning + Sacramento park naming + Kaiser union deal

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Stop vaping immediately, state of California says

According to the California Department of Public Health, Californians should stop vaping.

Sacramento set to name park after chair designer

The Sacramento City Council is set to name a park in the Crocker Village neighborhood after the late designer Ray Eames.

Kaiser Permanente reaches tentative deal with unions

Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has reached a tentative four-year contract agreement with a coalition of three of its unions.

Waldorf school 100-year anniversary

Last weekend also marked the 100-year anniversary for Waldorf education worldwide.

