Nightly Buzz, Sept. 27, 2019: Parachute death follow + Native American history lessons + CHP crash injures 1

Owner of Lodi parachute center defends facility where death occurred

In a follow-up to Thursday’s story, the owner of the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center, where on Highway 99, defended the facility in interviews.

Morning crash snarls traffic, badly injures CHP officer

In a crash that triggered a major back up on northbound Highway 99 Friday morning, a CHP motorcycle officer suffered major injuries.

Governor wants California students to learn Native American history





Gov. Gavin Newsom at an annual celebration of Native American culture said he wanted greater “truth telling” of California’s indigenous history and a stronger acknowledgment of the state’s genocide of native people.

Horse rider crossing U.S. to raise awareness for childhood hunger

A woman raising awareness for childhood hunger is traveling thousands of miles by horse, a winding path from Kentucky to California.

