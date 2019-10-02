Nightly Buzz, Oct. 2, 2019: Trump backs off on water + Downtown affordable housing + Denny’s to burn

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Trump administration backs off on Delta water fight
The Trump administration retreated on a plan to push more water through the Delta after California officials protested it would have a harmful impact on endangered salmon.
Affordable housing coming to state-owned lots
An affordable housing complex is set to be built at a downtown Sacramento lot a block away from Capitol Park.
California starts water year with reservoir storage way up
California is enjoying an increase in average water reserves due to increases in snowfall and precipitation.
Denny’s in Carmichael about to burn to the ground
A former Denny’s restaurant in Carmichael will be burned to the ground as part of a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District training drill.
