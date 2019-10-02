Nightly Buzz, Oct. 2, 2019: Trump backs off on water + Downtown affordable housing + Denny’s to burn

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Trump administration backs off on Delta water fight

The Trump administration retreated on a plan to push more water through the Delta after California officials protested it would have a harmful impact on endangered salmon.

Affordable housing coming to state-owned lots

An affordable housing complex is set to be built at a downtown Sacramento lot a block away from Capitol Park.

California starts water year with reservoir storage way up

California is enjoying an increase in average water reserves due to increases in snowfall and precipitation.

Denny’s in Carmichael about to burn to the ground

A former Denny’s restaurant in Carmichael will be burned to the ground as part of a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District training drill.

