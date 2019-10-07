Nightly Buzz, Oct. 7, 2019: State workers with pepper spray + Deputy-involved shooting + Meteor showers this week

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

State workers attacked by homeless people may carry pepper spray

Capitol groundskeepers who have recently been attacked by homeless people may carry pepper spray, but the state won’t pay for it yet.

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy near the community of Herald.

Sharp rise in Sacramento residents with bachelor’s degrees

New census data shows roughly 34 percent of Sacramento adults over the age of 25 had at least a bachelor’s degree in 2018.

Two meteor showers will light up the night sky this week

The Draconid meteor shower will light up the sky on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Southern Taurid meteor shower will take center stage later in the week.

