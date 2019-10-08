Nightly Buzz, Oct. 8, 2019: PG&E blackouts + Crash at Apple Mountain + Schools closing

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

PG&E considers blackouts on Wednesday

PG&E has announced it could turn off power for nearly 650,000 customers starting Wednesday morning.

»» Read more here

Golf cart driver killed after crash at Apple Mountain Golf Resort

A Texas man was killed and a Sacramento man injured in a golf cart crash Monday afternoon near Apple Hill.

»» Read more here

Twin Rivers Unified looks at closing schools

Twin Rivers Unified School District has already made $16.9 million in budget cuts over the past two years.

»» Read more here

Sudwerk’s lager wins at Great American Beer Festival

Sudwerk Brewing earned a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver over the weekend.

»» Read more here





Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.