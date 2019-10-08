Nightly Buzz, Oct. 8, 2019: PG&E blackouts + Crash at Apple Mountain + Schools closing

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
PG&E considers blackouts on Wednesday
PG&E has announced it could turn off power for nearly 650,000 customers starting Wednesday morning.
Golf cart driver killed after crash at Apple Mountain Golf Resort
A Texas man was killed and a Sacramento man injured in a golf cart crash Monday afternoon near Apple Hill.
Twin Rivers Unified looks at closing schools
Twin Rivers Unified School District has already made $16.9 million in budget cuts over the past two years.
Sudwerk’s lager wins at Great American Beer Festival
Sudwerk Brewing earned a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver over the weekend.
