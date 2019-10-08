Golf cart driver killed after crash at Apple Mountain Golf Resort in Camino, CHP says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Texas man was killed and a Sacramento man injured in a golf cart crash Monday afternoon near Apple Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the Apple Mountain Golf Resort, where there were reports of a collision involving a golf cart on the fairway of the 10th hole, the CHP Placerville office said in a news release.

Investigators determined a 44-year-old man from Texas was driving the cart “at an unsafe speed downhill on the cart path” and onto a bridge, along with a 31-year-old passenger from Sacramento, according to the news release.

The driver lost control of the cart, crashing through the bridge railing and into a creek, the news release said. The driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, while the passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The CHP says alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Identity of the deceased will be released by authorities pending notification of family.

Apple Mountain Golf Resort is located on Carson Road in Camino, near ranches that make up Apple Hill.