Nightly Buzz, Oct. 10, 2019: PG&E outage continues + neighborhood tree inequity + new downtown nightclub

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Continued PG&E power outages

PG&E turned off the power for more than 500,000 homes and businesses in Northern California.

»» Read more here

Some neighborhoods left behind as urban forests bring health benefits

Areas with the largest concentrations of high-income households have an abundance of trees while lower-income areas have few.

»» Read more here

Native American boys suspended more than other students in Sacramento Area

A newly released report revealed Native American boys are suspended at a higher rate than other students in the Sacramento area.

»» Read more here

London is downtown Sacramento’s newest nightclub

Sacramento’s newest nightclub, London, opens tonight on J Street.

»» Read more here





Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.