Nightly Buzz, Oct. 10, 2019: PG&E outage continues + neighborhood tree inequity + new downtown nightclub

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
Continued PG&E power outages
PG&E turned off the power for more than 500,000 homes and businesses in Northern California.
Some neighborhoods left behind as urban forests bring health benefits
Areas with the largest concentrations of high-income households have an abundance of trees while lower-income areas have few.
Native American boys suspended more than other students in Sacramento Area
A newly released report revealed Native American boys are suspended at a higher rate than other students in the Sacramento area.
London is downtown Sacramento’s newest nightclub
Sacramento’s newest nightclub, London, opens tonight on J Street.
Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.
Comments