Nightly Buzz, Oct. 16, 2019: Soccer in Sac + Public money used for retirement party + “No-rehire” clause banned

Republic FC to make major announcement Monday

Republic FC and Mayor Darrell Steinberg will take part in a major announcement about “the future of soccer in Sacramento.”

California prison agency spent $12,000 on retirement party

A California prison agency spent $12,000 in public money on a retirement party for a manager early this year.

New California law bans ‘no-rehire’ clauses

California workers who sue their employer and then settle their case no longer may be barred from future work with the employer as part of the settlement.

Sacramento Zoo’s reopened lion exhibit

Visitors to the Sacramento Zoo can now get up close and personal with its African lions.

