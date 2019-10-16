Nightly Buzz, Oct. 16, 2019: Soccer in Sac + Public money used for retirement party + “No-rehire” clause banned

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Republic FC to make major announcement Monday
Republic FC and Mayor Darrell Steinberg will take part in a major announcement about “the future of soccer in Sacramento.”
California prison agency spent $12,000 on retirement party
A California prison agency spent $12,000 in public money on a retirement party for a manager early this year.
New California law bans ‘no-rehire’ clauses
California workers who sue their employer and then settle their case no longer may be barred from future work with the employer as part of the settlement.
Sacramento Zoo’s reopened lion exhibit
Visitors to the Sacramento Zoo can now get up close and personal with its African lions.
