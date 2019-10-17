Nightly Buzz, Oct. 17, 2019: Jimboy’s Tacos closing Midtown location + Republic FC block party + New earthquake warning system

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Woman who livestreamed fatal crash arrested in another wreck

A Stockton woman who livestreamed a fatal DUI crash that went viral was arrested again after an alleged police pursuit and crash.

New earthquake warning system unveiled

Northern California is marking the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake.

This Jimboy’s Tacos will close after 52 years

Jimboy’s Tacos will close its restaurant on 29th Street after 52 years in business.

Republic FC throwing block party for major soccer announcement

Republic FC soccer officials are throwing a block party on Monday for fans to celebrate the announcement that Sacramento has won a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

