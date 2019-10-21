Nightly Buzz, Oct. 21, 2019: MLS in Sac + marijuana businesses + Sac State football

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
Sacramento officially a Major League Soccer city
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced Monday that Sacramento has been awarded the 29th MLS franchise.
Sacramento failed to monitor marijuana storefronts
A Sacramento Bee investigation found that Sacramento’s lax oversight allowed the marijuana industry to consolidate far beyond what was originally envisioned.
Video shows man punch through windows at coffee shop
Surveillance video shows a man walking up to Insight Coffee Roasters, breaking the windows and walking away.
Sac State football is making history
Sacramento State’s football team is on a roll this season, especially after a huge win against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday.
Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.
Comments