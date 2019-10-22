Nightly Buzz, Oct. 22, 2019: PG&E plans blackout, Buddy Hield contract, TV reporter bashed

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

PG&E plans another big blackout

PG&E warned Monday that it could shut off power Wednesday night to as many as 209,000 households and businesses.

Buddy Hield happy with new $86 million contract with Kings

Kings guard Buddy Hield signed an $86 million contract after weeks of contentious negotiations.

Sacramento TV reporter bashed after jumping on cars

A Good Day Sacramento reporter has received backlash after jumping on classic cars during a live segment.

Sacramento researcher elected to National Academy of Medicine

As of Monday, Sacramento researcher David Amaral was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in health and medicine.

