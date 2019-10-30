Nightly Buzz, Oct. 30, 2019: STDs on the rise + Blue Bottle Coffee in Sacramento + Kincade Fire rages on

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Sacramento County sees alarming rise in STDs
The number of sexually transmitted diseases reported in Sacramento County jumped significantly in 2018
Firefighters double containment on Kincade Fire
Firefighters battling the Kincade Fire caught a break overnight as wind gusts they feared would whip up new flames were generally weaker than predicted.
Blue Bottle Coffee consolidating operations in West Sacramento
Blue Bottle Coffee, which started in Oakland in the early 2000s, says it has begun consolidating its roasting operations at its West Sacramento facility.
El Panteon de Sacramento brings remembrance of the dead to midtown
A free Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead event will take place in Midtown November 2 and 3.
