Nightly Buzz, Oct. 30, 2019: STDs on the rise + Blue Bottle Coffee in Sacramento + Kincade Fire rages on

Sacramento County sees alarming rise in STDs

The number of sexually transmitted diseases reported in Sacramento County jumped significantly in 2018

Firefighters double containment on Kincade Fire

Firefighters battling the Kincade Fire caught a break overnight as wind gusts they feared would whip up new flames were generally weaker than predicted.

Blue Bottle Coffee consolidating operations in West Sacramento

Blue Bottle Coffee, which started in Oakland in the early 2000s, says it has begun consolidating its roasting operations at its West Sacramento facility.

El Panteon de Sacramento brings remembrance of the dead to midtown

A free Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead event will take place in Midtown November 2 and 3.

