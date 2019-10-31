Nightly Buzz, Oct. 31, 2019: Lodi vehicle homicide + PG&E power shutoff update + Haunted road near Roseville

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

Lodi woman faces homicide charge, accused of running over man

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman allegedly ran over a man with her vehicle in Lodi.

»» Read more here

PG&E says 53,000 customers still without power

PG&E says 53,000 households and businesses remain without power as of Thursday after the latest blackout.

»» Read more here

Kincade Fire now 60% contained

After a second night of calm winds, officials announced residents would be able to return to many areas that had been under evacuation orders.

»» Read more here

Is Dyer Lane near Roseville actually haunted?

A veteran ghost-hunter called Dyer Lane one of the most active paranormal sites in the region.

»» Read more here