Nightly Buzz, Nov. 1, 2019: Vacaville mother found dead + Kincade Fire update + CA minimum wage increase

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

Son in custody after mother found dead in Vacaville home

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after officers found his mother dead in the Vacaville home the two shared.

»» Read more here

Kincade Fire containment grows

As winds remained calm, Cal Fire reported the blaze was 68 percent contained.

»» Read more here

Brewery crafts beer to fundraise for fallen deputy

A brewery in Diamond Springs dedicated a beer to raise money for fallen El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael.

»» Read more here

California minimum wage to go up again soon

California’s minimum wage will go up again on Jan. 1, 2020. It will increase to $12 an hour for businesses with fewer than 26 employees and $13 an hour for employers with more than 26 employees.

»» Read more here