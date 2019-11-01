Nightly Buzz, Nov. 1, 2019: Vacaville mother found dead + Kincade Fire update + CA minimum wage increase

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
Son in custody after mother found dead in Vacaville home
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after officers found his mother dead in the Vacaville home the two shared.
Kincade Fire containment grows
As winds remained calm, Cal Fire reported the blaze was 68 percent contained.
Brewery crafts beer to fundraise for fallen deputy
A brewery in Diamond Springs dedicated a beer to raise money for fallen El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael.
California minimum wage to go up again soon
California’s minimum wage will go up again on Jan. 1, 2020. It will increase to $12 an hour for businesses with fewer than 26 employees and $13 an hour for employers with more than 26 employees.
Comments