Nightly Buzz, Nov. 7, 2019: PG&E compensation + Ranch Fire injuries + state worker healthcare perk

Did PG&E shut off your power? Here’s how much you’ll be compensated

PG&E announced customers who lost power in the Oct. 9 public safety power shutoff will receive an average of $122 in compensation.

3 injured as crews continue fighting Ranch Fire

The Ranch Fire in Tehama County has not grown since Tuesday, but three people have been injured in connection with the fire.

New health care perk for 102,000 state workers

More than 100,000 California state workers are eligible for a new health insurance benefit worth about $3,100 per year.

A bit of history on the market for $1.425 million

A historic home built in Fair Oaks in 1899 can be yours for just over $1.4 million.

