Nightly Buzz, Nov. 8, 2019: Rebuilding Paradise + Dogs for cancer study + Homeless students

Rebuilding Paradise one year after the Camp Fire
On November 8, 2018, the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California and became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history. Now, one year later, the town of Paradise is coming back to life.
UC Davis looking for dogs for cancer study
UC Davis is looking for healthy canines to participate in a study that could benefit both man and man’s best friend. The study is being conducted for a cancer preventative vaccine, and it’s never been done before.
California homeless students being undercounted
California’s K through 12 homeless students are being under-counted by several school districts.
How you can honor service members on Veterans Day
Events for Veterans Day will take place on Monday across Sacramento to honor past and current service members.
