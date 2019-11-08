Nightly Buzz, Nov. 8, 2019: Rebuilding Paradise + Dogs for cancer study + Homeless students







Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

Rebuilding Paradise one year after the Camp Fire

On November 8, 2018, the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California and became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history. Now, one year later, the town of Paradise is coming back to life.

»» Read more here

UC Davis looking for dogs for cancer study

UC Davis is looking for healthy canines to participate in a study that could benefit both man and man’s best friend. The study is being conducted for a cancer preventative vaccine, and it’s never been done before.

»» Read more here

California homeless students being undercounted

California’s K through 12 homeless students are being under-counted by several school districts.

»» Read more here

How you can honor service members on Veterans Day

Events for Veterans Day will take place on Monday across Sacramento to honor past and current service members.

»» Read more here