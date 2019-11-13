Nightly Buzz, Nov. 13, 2019: Manslaughter charges in student death + Serritella’s opening + Sheriff vehicle stolen

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Manslaughter charges filed in autistic student’s death

El Dorado County prosecutors filed involuntary manslaughter charges against administrators and a teacher at an El Dorado Hills school.

El Dorado sheriff’s vehicle stolen in Tahoe

A patrol SUV was allegedly stolen from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office in South Lake Tahoe Wednesday.

Serritella’s open in Carmichael’s Milagro Center

Longstanding Carmichael restaurant Serritella’s opened its new location in Milagro Center on Tuesday.

Lake Tahoe ski resorts ready to open

Several Lake Tahoe area skir esorts are preparing to open, beginning with Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on Friday.

