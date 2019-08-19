Serritella’s Italian restaurant moving across the street to Carmichael’s Milagro Centre

How to make a better pizza at home Hot Italian expert, Ryan Ota, shares tips on how to make a better pizza at home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hot Italian expert, Ryan Ota, shares tips on how to make a better pizza at home.

Serritella’s Italian restaurant, a longtime Carmichael fixture, will be moving locations starting this week – but don’t worry about being too far from your favorite. It’ll be going just across the street to the Milagro Centre.

The restaurant will be closing its location at 6346 Fair Oaks Boulevard on Tuesday, but management does not yet have a re-opening date for its new spot in the Milagro shopping center.

“The rumors are real... Thank You ALL for such wonderful support over the years!” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page last week. “We look forward to an exciting fresh start at our new location and can’t wait to see you there!”

Seritella’s will be joining Italian gelato shop Ghiotto Gelato, along with other restaurants including Chilangolandia, Mesa Mercado and Taiko Sushi.

Serritella’s offers a menu consisting mostly of traditional Italian dishes, plus a variety of soups, salads and pizzas. The restaurant has a 3.5-star rating on Yelp.