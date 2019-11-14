Nightly Buzz, Nov. 14, 2019: De’Aaron Fox’s ankle injury + Jail oversight + California Hall of Fame additions

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

De’Aaron Fox’s ankle injury to be reevaluated

Images of Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox injured surfaced Tuesday following a 107-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Newsom calling for more oversight in jails

Governor Newsom will propose a measure that would give the state more power to oversee local sheriffs and the lockups they run.

Public-funded Oroville Dam advertising called ‘propaganda’

The state agency that manages Oroville Dam is on the PR offensive nearly three years after its spillways collapsed, triggering the evacuation of nearly 200,000 Sacramento Valley residents.

Maya Angelou, Tony Hawk and RuPaul among Newsom’s inductees to California Hall of Fame

Governor Newsom announced Wednesday the 10 members of the newest class of state hall of famers.

