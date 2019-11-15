Nightly Buzz, Nov. 15, 2019: Motel homeless shelter + Sutter Health settles + State worker pay boost?

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Councilman finds motel that could become homeless shelter

A Sacramento City Councilman says has found a motel the city could transform into a homeless shelter. This story is a subscriber exclusive.

Lawyer: Sutter Health settles for $30 million

Sutter Health has agreed to pay more than $30 million to the federal government after one of its executives accused Sutter of paying out millions of dollars in kickbacks to doctors.

Program to fill state IT jobs may boost worker pay

A new apprenticeship program aimed at filling open IT jobs in California state government offers a chance for many public employees to boost their pay.

Temperatures rise above average this weekend

Above-average temperatures and moderate winds are returning to the Sacramento Valley this weekend, with gusts likely peaking on Saturday.

