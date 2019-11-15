Mid-70s in mid-November? Sacramento approaching 15 degrees above average this weekend

Above-average temperatures and moderate winds are returning to the Sacramento Valley this weekend, with gusts likely peaking on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of interior Northern California will be about 5 to 7 degrees hotter than normal Friday afternoon, with temperatures rising through the weekend. Some locations may reach 10 to 20 degrees above normal, the NWS says.

Sacramento will be about 13 degrees hotter than average by the end of the weekend, heating up from a high near 69 degrees Friday to about 76 by Sunday and Monday, according to the latest NWS forecasts. The average maximum temperature for Nov. 17 and 18 is just 63 degrees, according to NWS data.

Overnight lows are expected to remain in the mid-40s through the weekend near the capital.

Winds are expected to remain relatively calm in the Sacramento area, but gusts could approach 20 mph in the northern Sacramento Valley, near Redding and Chico.

Redding is expected to break a daily record Sunday: The latest forecast of 86 degrees would ease past the all-time mark of 83 degrees for Nov. 17.

Although no red flag warnings or formal fire weather advisories have been issued by the weather service, the NWS Sacramento office tweeted a reminder that wildfires “can spark very easily” with dry, windy conditions.

The valley will continue its dry spell for a few more days at the very least, with no rain in the forecasts through next Wednesday.